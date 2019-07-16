Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

We are contrasting Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.71 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Savara Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

15.6 and 15.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. Its rival Novan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.6% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.49% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Savara Inc. was less bullish than Novan Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.