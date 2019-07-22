Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Savara Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

15.6 and 15.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. Its rival MediciNova Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Savara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Savara Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 126.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Savara Inc. and MediciNova Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.5% and 21.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Savara Inc. has weaker performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.