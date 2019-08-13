Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

This is a contrast between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 3.92 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.22 beta means Savara Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Savara Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 24.88% and its consensus price target is $170.82.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.