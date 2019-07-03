Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Its Peers results

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. has 49.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Savara Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Savara Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.20% -41.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Savara Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Savara Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$22 is the average price target of Savara Inc., with a potential upside of 708.82%. The peers have a potential upside of 131.90%. With higher possible upside potential for Savara Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Savara Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Savara Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Savara Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 15.6 and 15.6. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that Savara Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Savara Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Savara Inc. shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to Savara Inc.’s rivals.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.