Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|55
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
Risk and Volatility
Savara Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.22 beta. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Savara Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Savara Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $82.67, with potential upside of 78.59%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
