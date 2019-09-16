Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Since Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Savara Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Savara Inc. and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 229.25%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Savara Inc. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 0%. 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Savara Inc. was more bearish than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 7 factors Savara Inc.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.