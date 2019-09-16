Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Since Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Savara Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Savara Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 229.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 0%. 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Savara Inc. was more bearish than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 7 factors Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.