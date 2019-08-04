Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

Both Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Savara Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Savara Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average price target is $78.17, while its potential upside is 89.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 80.7%. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.