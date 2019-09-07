Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has an average target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 212.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 0%. Insiders held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Savara Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.