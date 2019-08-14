Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s results

Since Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk & Volatility

Savara Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta is the reason why it is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Savara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 15.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.