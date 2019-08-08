Reviewing Saul Centers Inc. (BFS)’s and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s results

Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers Inc. 54 5.14 N/A 1.75 31.25 SITE Centers Corp. 13 4.73 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Saul Centers Inc. and SITE Centers Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6% SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.87 beta indicates that Saul Centers Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SITE Centers Corp. has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Saul Centers Inc. and SITE Centers Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SITE Centers Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Saul Centers Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.18% and an $58 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.9% of Saul Centers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Saul Centers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, SITE Centers Corp. has 18.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03% SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73%

For the past year Saul Centers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SITE Centers Corp.

Summary

Saul Centers Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SITE Centers Corp.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.