Reviewing Saul Centers Inc. (BFS)’s and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s results

Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers Inc. 54 5.14 N/A 1.75 31.25 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.54 N/A 0.14 20.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Saul Centers Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Saul Centers Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Saul Centers Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Saul Centers Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Saul Centers Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Saul Centers Inc. has a 11.00% upside potential and an average target price of $58.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Saul Centers Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.9% and 96% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Saul Centers Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 11.2% 8.17% -12.3% -19.42% -39.83% -11.46%

For the past year Saul Centers Inc. had bullish trend while Cedar Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Saul Centers Inc. beats Cedar Realty Trust Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.