Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 125 18.55 N/A -5.94 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.97 beta indicates that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 and its Quick Ratio is 51.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $199, and a 131.40% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.