Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

We are contrasting Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 128 19.64 N/A -5.94 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.16 N/A 0.85 3.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

12.2 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 11 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $196.5, while its potential upside is 117.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.