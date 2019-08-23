Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 20.51 N/A -5.94 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 17 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $199.78, while its potential upside is 110.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 10.4%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.