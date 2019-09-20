Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 123 18.42 N/A -5.94 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 10.01 N/A -4.45 0.00

Demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 133.13% upside potential and an average price target of $199. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 14.35% and its consensus price target is $33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.