Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

This is a contrast between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 33.39 N/A -5.42 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 10.02 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.98 beta indicates that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 92.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 35.34% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $205. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 6.71%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.