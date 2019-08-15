Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 26.66 N/A -5.94 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.66 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

12.2 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 64.71% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $203.56. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 41.56% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 99.4%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.