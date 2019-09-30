Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 94 50.15 70.42M -5.94 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 75,170,794.19% -43.4% -26.7% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38,115,816.77% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 152.59% upside potential and an average target price of $189.44. Competitively the consensus target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 182.04% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 0%. 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.