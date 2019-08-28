Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 19.88 N/A -5.94 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.97 beta indicates that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 14 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 115.01% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $198.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.