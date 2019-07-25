Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 33.84 N/A -5.42 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Liquidity

12.2 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 37.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $203.56.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 40.5%. 4.5% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.