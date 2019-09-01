Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 128 19.64 N/A -5.94 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 11 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 117.97% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $196.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 89.64% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 78.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.