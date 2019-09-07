Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 18.72 N/A -5.94 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 68.44 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 132.21% at a $199 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.