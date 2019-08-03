Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 33.50 N/A -5.94 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 60.34 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 39.29% at a $203.56 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.