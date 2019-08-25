Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 20.20 N/A -5.94 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.97 shows that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Its competitor Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 16 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $195.65, while its potential upside is 109.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.