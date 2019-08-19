Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 26.96 N/A -5.94 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$203.56 is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 62.91%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 consensus target price and a 421.28% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 17.9%. Insiders held 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.