Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 35.13 N/A -5.42 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 104.49 N/A -5.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.98 and its 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 32.83% upside potential and a consensus price target of $203.56. On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 25.08% and its consensus price target is $118.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.