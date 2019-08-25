Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

This is a contrast between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 20.20 N/A -5.94 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.17 N/A -2.60 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.3 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 16 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $195.65, and a 109.01% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 157.51% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Roughly 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.