Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 125 18.55 N/A -5.94 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1212.63 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 7.4 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $199, while its potential upside is 131.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.