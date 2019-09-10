Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 19.66 N/A -5.94 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.04 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility and Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.1. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 129.69% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $199. Competitively the average target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, which is potential 125.13% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Amarin Corporation plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 45.5%. About 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.