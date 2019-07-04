Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 34.73 N/A -5.42 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 6 530.90 N/A -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 98.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has beta of 3.19 which is 219.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.34% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $205.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 73.6% respectively. About 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.