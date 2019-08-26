Reviewing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 130 20.20 N/A -5.94 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.04 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta which is 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 16 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $195.65, and a 109.01% upside potential. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 169.80%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.