Reviewing SAP SE (SAP)’s and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s results

As Application Software businesses, SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 122 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37 2U Inc. 43 2.54 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights SAP SE and 2U Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

SAP SE’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SAP SE. Its rival 2U Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. 2U Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SAP SE.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SAP SE and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 28.05% for SAP SE with average price target of $152.33. Meanwhile, 2U Inc.’s average price target is $37.75, while its potential upside is 96.51%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that 2U Inc. seems more appealing than SAP SE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of SAP SE shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of 2U Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.5% of SAP SE’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year SAP SE has 23.59% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SAP SE beats 2U Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.