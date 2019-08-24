Reviewing Sanofi (SNY)’s and NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s results

Both Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) compete on a level playing field in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi 43 0.00 N/A 1.97 21.12 NanoViricides Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sanofi and NanoViricides Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 0.00% 0% 0% NanoViricides Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NanoViricides Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.8% of Sanofi shares and 5.9% of NanoViricides Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.4% of Sanofi’s shares. Competitively, NanoViricides Inc. has 28.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanofi -1.65% -4.29% -3.94% -3.07% -2.87% -3.94% NanoViricides Inc. -4.89% -6.09% -10.96% -24.97% -41.18% 11.75%

For the past year Sanofi has -3.94% weaker performance while NanoViricides Inc. has 11.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Sanofi beats on 5 of the 7 factors NanoViricides Inc.

Sanofi researches, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic solutions. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for various cancers; Eloxatin, a platinum agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, a immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Lantus, Apidra, and Insuman human insulins; Toujeo, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; and Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug to treat cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and treatment of venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for patients with osteoarthritis; Stilnox for treatment of insomnia; and Allegra, an anti-histamine for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.