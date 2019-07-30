Reviewing Sanmina Corporation (SANM)’s and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)’s results

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanmina Corporation 30 0.28 N/A 1.58 19.78 Control4 Corporation 20 2.33 N/A 1.60 14.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sanmina Corporation and Control4 Corporation. Control4 Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanmina Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Sanmina Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanmina Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.8% Control4 Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sanmina Corporation has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Control4 Corporation on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sanmina Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Control4 Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Control4 Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanmina Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sanmina Corporation and Control4 Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanmina Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Control4 Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Control4 Corporation’s average target price is $26.33, while its potential upside is 10.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sanmina Corporation and Control4 Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 87.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Sanmina Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Control4 Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanmina Corporation -3.56% -2.59% -3.5% 22.57% 2.7% 29.55% Control4 Corporation 38.67% 39.24% 33.45% -0.13% -1.41% 34.89%

For the past year Sanmina Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Control4 Corporation.

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats Sanmina Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules. The company offers its services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, energy and clean technology, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.