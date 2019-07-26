Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.65 N/A -0.71 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 21.81 N/A -13.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.95 and its 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a -9.98% downside potential. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 665.03%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 7.6%. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has weaker performance than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors TrovaGene Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.