Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

Since Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.91 N/A -0.89 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -6.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.