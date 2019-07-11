Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 16.15 N/A -0.71 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.95 beta, while its volatility is 195.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and has 10 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential downside is -2.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.