Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.33 N/A -0.89 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.48 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 5.26% at a $11 consensus price target. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $50, with potential upside of 37.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Principia Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.