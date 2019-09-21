Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.01 N/A -0.89 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 87 15.31 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.92. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 3.19% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $11. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $111.25, while its potential upside is 10.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 0%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.