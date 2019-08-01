Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

This is a contrast between Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.34 N/A -0.71 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.10 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.95 and it happens to be 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 161.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.61 beta.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 17% respectively. 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.52% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.