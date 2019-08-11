Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.91 N/A -0.89 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2415.55 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Mustang Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.54% and an $11 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.