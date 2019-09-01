Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$11 is Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.92%. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 89.64%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.