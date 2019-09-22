Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.22 N/A -0.89 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.92. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.19% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $11. Competitively Immunic Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 185.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunic Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 1.6% respectively. 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Immunic Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.