Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

We are contrasting Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.76 N/A -0.89 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 17.64 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 192.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a 2.52% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 83.3% respectively. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.