Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.01 N/A -0.89 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.92 beta. In other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11 is Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 3.19%. Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 232.72%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 17.5% respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.