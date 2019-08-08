Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.87 N/A -0.89 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 65.20 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility & Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.92 beta, while its volatility is 192.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a -9.61% downside potential and an average target price of $11. Competitively the average target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 373.68% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.