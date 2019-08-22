Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.56 N/A -0.89 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.03 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.92 shows that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.68% and an $11 consensus price target. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 229.51% and its consensus price target is $23. The data provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.