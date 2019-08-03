Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Since Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.53 N/A -0.89 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.92 beta means Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 192.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Celsion Corporation’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Celsion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.