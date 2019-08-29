Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.88 N/A -0.89 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.92 beta means Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 192.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.88 beta which makes it 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.81% and an $11 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.