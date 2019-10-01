Reviewing Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)’s and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s results

Since Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 1.43 34.62M 3.17 11.50 Signature Bank 118 0.92 52.46M 9.23 13.80

Table 1 demonstrates Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Signature Bank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Signature Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 101,316,944.69% 9.5% 1.2% Signature Bank 44,273,778.38% 11.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Signature Bank’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Signature Bank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 11.69% for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. with consensus target price of $37.63. Competitively Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $139, with potential upside of 16.59%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Signature Bank seems more appealing than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Signature Bank are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 95.9% respectively. About 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Signature Bank has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27% Signature Bank 0.42% 3.42% -1.74% 0.24% 14.32% 23.98%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Signature Bank

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Signature Bank beats Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.